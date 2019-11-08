Diane C. Johnson, 77, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. She was a native of Frankfort and was born on Feb. 22, 1942, to the late John and Nora Lee Clark. She was a member of New Life Worship Center and worked for Kentucky State Police.
She is survived by three daughters, Donna Campbell, Carla Snipes, and Phyllis (Floyd) Quire; two sons, Robin Kuhn and David Kuhn; 10 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Johnson; and her sons, Toby Scott Campbell and Carl Ray Campbell Jr.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at New Life Worship Center on Ridgeview Drive. Rev. Gene Roberts will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Serving as casketbearers will be Robin Kuhn, David Kuhn, Jeffery Campbell, Brennan Washington, Floyd Quire Jr., Joseph Quire and Alvin Snipes Jr. Honorary casketbearers will be Donna Campbell, Carla Snipes, Phyllis Quire, Veronica Roland, Tiffany Washington and Kristen Kincaid.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the church.
Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.