Diane Kemper Estill, age 78, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home Friday, August 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Jeremy Warren officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Mrs. Estill was born in Frankfort, on June 16, 1941, to the late James Robert Kemper and Glenna Elizabeth Craigmyle Kemper. She worked many years at Kings Daughters Hospital and Frankfort Regional Hospital serving as an x-ray technician and a phlebotomist.
She was a faithful member of Monterey Baptist Church. Mrs. Estill enjoyed time spent on her front porch bird-watching, as well as playing cards and visiting with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Ayres (Jackie), Cindy Barker (Bobby), Donna Long (Bill), Debbie Estill and Cole Estill (Connie); grandchildren, Corey Estill (Jessica), Leigh Ann Roark (Josh), Russell Long (Laura) and Megan Gayhart (Dustin); and by six beloved great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar “Ed” Coleman Estill.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joe Peters, Gary Derringer, Paul Ellis, Scott Ogden, Mike Webb and Jim Webb. Honorary pallbearers will be Rastus McDonald, Donnie Wilson, Bill Ayer, David Allen Smith and Jerry Kemper.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Monterey Baptist Church or Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.