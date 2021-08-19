Services for Diane S. Baute, 77, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Harrod Brothers & Crematory. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care or Franklin Co. Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Baute died Thursday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription