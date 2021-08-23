Diane S. Baute

Diane Sue Goodrich Baute, age 77, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Diane was born March 21, 1944, to the late Charles Nelson Goodrich and Dorothy Mae Hillard Mitchell. She was formerly employed with the Kentucky State Government Department of Transportation where she served several years as an administrative assistant. Diane was a true animal lover, especially dogs. She enjoyed time spent outside birdwatching and gardening. Above all, Diane loved spending time with her family. 

She is survived by her husband, Doug E. Baute; children, Kevin Wayne Newton, Tony (Amanda) Baute; and Donna (Mike) Covington; brother, Daniel Goodrich; grandchildren, Olivia Kelly, Courtney Covington, Madeline Baute, Abigail Covington, Lara Baute, Penelope Baute, and Layton Morgan; and great-grandson, Knox Kelly. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Layton Morgan, Brady Kelly, Payton Covington, Karl Lawrence, Anthony Goodman, and Brad Gregory. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Covington, Wayne Moore, and Roy Newton. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the Franklin County Humane Society. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

