Diane Sapp Chism RN 72, Fantastic Wife (50 years) and Best Friend (54 years) to Terry, Caring and Loving Mother of Donald (Jackie) and Kyle (Elizabeth) and Awesome Grandmother to Evan and Noah, went to join the Lord and dance in heaven on June 20 after a courageous six-year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis, being on oxygen 24/7 and a 2/19 stroke.
Diane was the oldest of 7 children: Eddie (Dec), Roy (Barbara), Cheryl (Don Dec), David (Pam), Keith (Dec.) (Bonnie), Bobby (Lisa), born to Vernon and Mary Sapp.
Diane graduated from DuPont Manual HS, Spencerian College (Pvt. Sect Cert) and KSU School of Nursing. So determined to become a Nurse that when she needed a kidney removed, she had it done over Christmas Break of her FR year at KSU, and with the help of her classmates, never missed a class.
Diane was KY HS Shorthand Champion, dedicated EFBC VBS volunteer, Retired RN from KY Cabinet for Health and Family Services, enjoyed arts and crafts, attending her Sons and Grandsons activities, UofL Football games, loved snowmen, Ballroom and Square Dancing, a tremendous softball pitcher and bowler (300 game in no-tap), enjoyed traveling (47 States 24 countries) with Terry and her wonderful friends.
Lived in KY, NE, DC, CA, AR, AL and back to KY. Major fund raiser for FHS Soccer England trips and other FHS extracurricular activities etc.
Diane’s Brother David will perform the Service at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Serving as casketbearers will be Glenn Kelley, James Mann, Tom Baker, Bobby Sapp, Roy Sapp, and Evan Chism. Noah Chism will serve as an Honorary Casketbearer as well as her two deceased brothers, Keith and Eddy Sapp.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Diane Loved being with Family, she was greatly Loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
