Dilhomme Cherry, 63, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Turette, Haiti.
He is survived by his sister, Monday Jacques, who said, "My deepest pain is losing my brother Dilhomme."
A service for Cherry will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Turette, Haiti.

