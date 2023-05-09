Funeral services for Dixon R. Ledford, 22, will be held at noon, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Monday evening, May 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday 11 a.m. until service time at the church. Dixon died unexpectedly on Friday. 

Dixon R. Ledford

Dixon was known by many as a loyal friend, son and brother with an ability to be attentive and relate to those of any age or background. While a student at Franklin County High School, Dixon was a standout student athlete, two-year captain of the football team, and honor student, always striving for his best.  

