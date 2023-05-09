Funeral services for Dixon R. Ledford, 22, will be held at noon, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Monday evening, May 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday 11 a.m. until service time at the church. Dixon died unexpectedly on Friday.
Dixon was known by many as a loyal friend, son and brother with an ability to be attentive and relate to those of any age or background. While a student at Franklin County High School, Dixon was a standout student athlete, two-year captain of the football team, and honor student, always striving for his best.
All of those who knew him remember his ability and willingness to help others and give his all to even the smallest of tasks or jobs. Dixon was a giver and a lover to those within his circle. A person who cared less for his own accolades than he did for those whom he loved, worked for, or respected.
Dixon was a supportive brother and son, cheering his siblings, parents and friends in their sports, jobs and daily life. Dixon was an avid hunter and had a knack for finding the big buck. Friends will remember that Dixon loved a good time and was the life of any party.
He was passionate about the pursuit of a career in the bourbon and restaurant business. Dixon had carved out a reputation of hard work, people skills and knowledge of his craft. Friends and family will sorely miss Dixon, but we will find comfort in the proud and fun moments we shared with him and the lasting impact he left behind.
Dixon is survived by his mother, Kristy Schaffer (Bart) and father, Dennis Ledford (Meredith) both of Frankfort; brothers, Peyton Ledford, Preston Schaffer; sister, Avery Sanford; and grandmother, Barbara Ledford, Frankfort.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to leave the family messages of condolences.
