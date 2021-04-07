Dolores Janet “Dee” Allen Lewis, age 86, passed away at home on March 6, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jermaine Wilson. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10-11 a.m. on Friday. 

Dolores 'Dee' Lewis

Dee was born on December 23, 1934, to the late George B. Allen and Ora Gladys Willis Allen. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Isadore Junia Lewis. 

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Brown (Stonnie) of Frankfort. She was also blessed with many nephews, nieces and wonderful friends. 

