Don Allison went to be with his Lord & Savior February 3, 2021, after a brief illness.
Don will be remembered as the loving patriarch of his family and a loyal friend. He and wife, Sandra, never passed up an opportunity to entertain and host loved ones on their patio. Don was often the life of the party and took pride in his ability to work a room. He could often be found on the golf course, in the kitchen cooking with Sandra or outside working in his flower pots. Don was an avid UK sports fan and was always up to attend a field trip with his beloved grandchildren. Whether it was having a glass of bourbon with his grandsons or on the dance floor; Don exhibited genuine passion for life.
After graduating from Franklin County High School, Don attended the University of Kentucky before joining his father in business. Together they owned and operated Allison Laundries and Dry Cleaning services in Frankfort. Additionally, Don was a partner in Allison-Collins Glass company, as well as a successful real estate entrepreneur. At the young age of 34, Don retired (for the first time) and took up farming. Farming was more of a hobby for Don and Sandra. After approximately 20 years of raising cattle, chickens, thoroughbreds, tobacco and a large garden, they decided to sell the farm and move to the golf course.
Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Skeen Allison; his children Angie Palmer-Gibson (Gippy), Cindy (Mike) Harrod, and Karen (Tony) Condi; and his grandchildren, Joseph Palmer, Chris Collins, Haley Harrod, Jared Gibson, Allison Condi and Anthony Condi. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Lawrence Allison, and grandson, Jacob Harrod.
Along with Frankfort Country Club; Don was a member of Capital City Christian Church, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Frankfort Chamber of Commerce and the Frankfort Kiwanis Club.
Don will be desperately missed, and his memory will be cherished by all that knew him.
Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
