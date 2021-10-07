Funeral services for Don C. Giles, 84, Frankfort, will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home with burial following in Frankfort Cemetery. He passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 3, following a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will begin Wednesday at 11 a.m.
He was born in Henry County, Kentucky to the late Leonard and Madeline Giles. Don graduated from Elkhorn High School in Frankfort in 1955 and the University of Kentucky in 1959 where he received a degree in accounting. He obtained his CPA license in 1962 passing all four parts of the exam on his first attempt and receiving the highest exam score in the state. He practiced for four years in Shelbyville before moving to Frankfort and co-founding the Charles T. Mitchell Company CPAs in 1964. He recently completed his 57th tax season with the firm.
Mr. Giles was a highly respected CPA and citizen in the Frankfort community. He was a former Director of Farmers Bank & Capital Trust Company, past President and Director of the Frankfort Country Club, a Kentucky Colonel, a member of Capital City Christian Church, active member of the Frankfort Jaycees and his beloved Elks Lodge.
Mr. Giles lived life to its fullest, appropriately balancing his time with family, work and leisure. His presence provided a sense of comfort and happiness to whatever group he was in. An avid fisherman, he has now rejoined a unique group of fishing buddies in Heaven.
Mr. Giles was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Barbara; his four children, Kathy Henderson, Julie (Chuck) Jackson, Davis (Suzette) Hahn and Grace (Keith) Dotson; his four grandchildren, Daniel, Kendyl, Isaac and Kemper, and; his two great-grandchildren, Eli and Shaelyn. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill.
Everyone at Charles T Mitchell Company and all his Frankfort Elks Lodge buddies will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation. Please request that donations go to "Ocular Melanoma," which can be accessed at melanoma.org. Facial coverings will be required for all services.
To plant a tree in memory of Don Giles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
