Don Sturgeon

On Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, Donald Sturgeon, loving husband, caring father, inspiring educator and former County Magistrate passed away at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center at the age of 83.
After graduating from Elkhorn High School in 1956, he earned a BA and MA from Eastern Kentucky University. Don taught history at Franklin County High School for 42 years during which time he also coached the swim and gymnastics teams, the academic team and served as the school's first athletic director for 16 years.
A committed and dedicated educator, Don was a 12-time member of the All-American Honorary Faculty and was the first recipient of the John Ed McConnell Extra Mile Award, given to exceptional educators.
After retiring from education, Don turned his attention to public service of a different kind and was elected the 3rd District Magistrate in 2006. During his 12 years in office, he served on the Capital Plaza Development Advisory Committee, the Frankfort Human Rights Commission, The Franklin County Ethics Commission, the Health Insurance and Employer Benefit Committee, Home Health Advisory Board, Franklin County High School Youth Service Board and the Lakeview Park Board where a splash park bears his name.
Don's dedication to his church, community and commitment to education made lasting impacts in Franklin County and beyond. He was a lover of knowledge and Franklin County High School athletics, enjoyed a good pun and was quick to smile and strike up a conversation.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Bessie Smith Sturgeon.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pamela Mitchell Sturgeon; and two children, Krista Lee Sturgeon, Gardner, Massachusetts, and Ryan Sturgeon, Louisville, Kentucky. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law; Janet Mitchell Tuttle (Crugar) of Richmond, Kentucky, and Barbara Mitchell Saylor (Ike) of Sebring, Florida. Don is also survived by a niece, Blayne Tuttle Borden (Stacy); and a great-nephew Quinton Borden, all of Lexington, Kentucky.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Private services will be held. Live streaming will be available on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, after 1 p.m. via www.harrodbrothers.com/service-videos. A Celebration of Life gathering for friends and family is planned for a later date in 2021.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church (495 Duckers Roa, Midway, KY 40347) or to the Booster Club of the Franklin County High School sports team of your choice.
Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
