Donald Ray Tyson, age 86, of Frankfort, died on July 26, 2023, at Dominion Assisted Living facility in Frankfort.
He was born on May 12, 1937, to Florence Carroll Tyson and William Burgess Tyson.
Don attended Elkhorn High School and played football, baseball and basketball. He was a 1955-56 All State Honorable Mention football player.
Don joined the Kentucky National Guard while still attending high school in 1955.
Units he served in were State Headquarters; A Battery 640th Field Artillery; Headquarters Service Battery 5th Battalion; 133rd Public Affairs Detachment; 2113th Transportation Company; and Battery A Searchlight.
He was promoted to an acting First Sergeant at the early age of 21 and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer Four on the Adjutant General’s staff after serving for 37 years.
Don retired as Chief Warrant Officer Four from the Kentucky National Guard where he served in various units and positions for 37 years. He also worked for Kentucky State Government in various departments with the last one being Director of Printing.
After retiring from the Guard and State Government, Don spent his time fishing with his friends at Lake Okeechobee, Florida, and Lake Cumberland, Russell Springs, Kentucky.
He enjoyed attending church services at Forks of Elkhorn, Frankfort, Kentucky, and New Testament Baptist Church in Okeechobee, Florida. He also loved to fish, garden and spend time with his friends, children and grandchildren. Most recently Don spent time attending family activities with his great-grandchildren.
Don is survived by his spouse, Sharon, and children, Melinda Broughton (Bobo), Lesia Kilby (Jerry), Donald R. Tyson II (Julia), Alan T. Tyson (Michelle); special nephews, Rich and Tim Tyson, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and special cousin, Butch.
Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be observed at the gravesite by the Kentucky National Guard Honor Guard. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Broughton, Josh Broughton, Trey Tyson, Aaron Davis, James (Bobo) Broughton and Richie Tyson.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Terry Tucker, Doug Marshall (COL Ret.), Harold Reynolds (CW5 Ret.), E. B. Birdwhistell (CW4 Ret.), Harold Cannon (CW4 Ret.), Howard (Gippy) Graham and Elks Classmates of 1956.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
