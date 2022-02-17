CHAPLIN — Visitation for Donald A. Calvert, 78, will be 4-8 p.m., Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Calvert died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Calvert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription