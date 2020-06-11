Services for Donald Burriss, 84, will be 1 p.m. Monday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ljtfuneralhome.com. Burriss died Wednesday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Burriss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

