Donald Clifford Penn, age 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kyle McDaniel officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service time on Saturday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Military Honors will be observed at the cemetery by the VFW Post 4075 Honor Guard.

Donald Clifford Penn was born in Frankfort, Kentucky on May 11, 1934 to the late Gorman Thomas Penn and Nellie Mae Watkins Penn. At the age of eighteen he enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Etta Lois LeMay Penn on July 3, 1952. They spent over 60 years together until her passing. Mr. Penn retired from IBM where he was employed for over 25 years, but his love of drywalling continued many years after retirement. He will always be remembered by his friends and family as an amazing artist and poet. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, old cars, and cheering on

his University of Kentucky Wildcats and St. Louis Cardinals. He could always be found on his porch swing enjoying the day. But most of he loved sharing his stories with his grandchildren and great–grandchildren. Donald will be remembered as a devote Christian and loved serving his Lord. He was a member at East Frankfort Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Steven Penn; daughters Donna Goins, Deanna Penn, Dawn Noble (Don), and Christina Riddle (Jay Calcaterra); 11 grandchildren; and six great–grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his son, David Penn; and his grandson, Jacob Riddle

Serving as Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Services are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Penn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription