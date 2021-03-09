LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Donald Wayne “Duck” Corn, 52, father of Kerstin Peach, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Corn died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Corn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

