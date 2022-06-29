No services for Donald David Patrick, 86, husband of Brenda, are scheduled at this time. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.ljtfuneralhome.com. Patrick died Monday.

