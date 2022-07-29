Donald “Don” McGaughey, 84, widower of Betty Henderson McGaughey, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born in Spencer County, Kentucky, on May 5, 1938, to the late Everett and Esther Nethery McGaughey.

Don retired from Purnell Old Folks Sausage as the Area Sales Manager after 34 years. He loved boating especially at Taylorsville Lake, golfing and playing pool at Elks Lodge and the Senior Citizens Center.  

