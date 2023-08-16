Donald Dwight Hudson, 75, of Versailles, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Georgetown Community Hospital with his loved ones by his side. He was born November 8, 1947, in Montgomery County to the late Roy and Edna Margie Burris Hudson.

Donald Dwight Hudson

He was a retired maintenance worker for Sunset Memorial Gardens, a member of Elkhorn Baptist Church in Frankfort, Kentucky. He was an avid die-cast car collector, loved watching westerns and spending time with loved ones.

