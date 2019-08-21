LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Donald Earl Hudson will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time Saturday. Online condolences can be made at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. He died Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription