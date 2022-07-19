A memorial service for Donald Everett "Donnie" Franklin, 79, husband of Mary "Francine" Franklin, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Franklin died Monday, July 18.

