LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Donald Gee “Donnie” Perry, 68, will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Cremation will follow the service. He died Friday at his home in Birdie.

