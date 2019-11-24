Services for Donald J. Carey, 79, of Frankfort, formerly of Shelbyville, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with Rev. Jesse Baxter officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com. Carey died Saturday.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Carey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription