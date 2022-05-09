VERSAILLES — Services for Donald L. Pendleton, 70, husband of Pam Pendleton, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Pendleton died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Pendleton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

