Donald Lee Stansbury, 89, husband of Ann Stansbury, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. A native of Louisville, he was born on Sept. 2, 1931, to the late Frank and Emma Stansbury.

Stansbury Pic.jpg

Donald Lee Stansbury

He retired from the U.S. Army as a Master Sargent and he was a member of the VFW Post 4075 and the American Legion Post 7. Donald was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.  

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Suzanne Stansbury, and Donna Dean, both of Louisville; his stepsons, Bryan McCoy, Lawrenceburg, and Rob McCoy, Lexington; and his grandchild, Lynsey McCoy.  

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Dr. Stephen “Doc” Pattison officiating.

Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

