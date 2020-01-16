Lewis, Donald pic.jpg

Donald Lewis

Donald Raybourn Lewis, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at noon with Bro. Bob Karsner and Pastor Lowell Newsome officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

Donald was born in Morehead, Kentucky, on June 17, 1955, to the late Marion Junior Lewis and Ines Mae Ward Lewis. He worked as a miner for Harrod Concrete & Stone for 32 years.

A godly man, he was a member and deacon of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars, but mostly loved time spent with his grandchildren. He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.

He survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy Doris Sams Lewis; children, Donnie Lewis; Katherine Balser (Aaron) and Sue Brown (Anthony); siblings, Linda Bentley (Daniel), Shirley Smith (James) and Ronnie Lewis (Jeanette). He was also blessed with six beloved grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his seven siblings.

Serving as pallbearers will be Darryl Penn, Ralph Gosney, Tommy Purvis, Vernon Engle, Morton McIntire, Timmy Sams, Jason Green and Josh Woolums. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Newsome, Gary Lewis, Roscoe Allen and Marvin Polsgrove.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Service information

Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jan 18
Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
