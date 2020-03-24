Donald Lee Quillen, age 83, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Private services will be held.

Don was born in Benham, Kentucky, on Sept. 14, 1936. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from the University of Kentucky after serving 35 years as a lab technician, and retired again from Kroger Pharmacy after 18 years.

He is survived by his stepson, Shawn Sudduth (Becky); daughter-in-law, Ann Sudduth; grandchildren, Jessica Watts (Jeff), Alyssa Hanna (Peter), Micah Sudduth (Keylee); and great-grandchildren, Amber Harold, Becca and Ashley Watts, and Isabella and Kingston Hanna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Hazel Waugh Quillen; wife, Lula B. Douthitt Quillen; his stepson, Kenny Sudduth; and grandson, Kenneth Shawn Sudduth.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Heritage Hall Nursing Home, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, or Hospice of the Bluegrass.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

