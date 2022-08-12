Donald R. Renfrow

Donald R. Renfrow

Donald R. Renfrow, 65, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully at Baptist Hospital in Lexington on Aug. 3, 2022 with his family by his side. Donald, known as Don to his work colleagues and Donnie to his close friends and family, was born in Louisville, to the late Cecil and Evelyn (Godby) Renfrow. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Bill Renfrow. He leaves behind his wife, Amy (Rice); daughter, Sara; grandchildren, Stella, Ren and Adelaide; and sister, Kathy Cundiff, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Donnie grew up in Frankfort and graduated from Franklin County High School. He later earned his bachelor's degree in Construction Management from EKU and took several graduate courses at Columbia University. During his long construction and construction management career, he helped build several hospitals across the country. Each hospital led to a new place for him, Amy, and Sara to call home until it was time for the next TripTik moving adventure.

