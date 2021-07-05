Funeral services for Donald Ray Allen, 79, of Frankfort, will be held noon Thursday at LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Tom Troth will officiate with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday 10 a.m. until service time. 

Donald was a lifelong resident of Franklin County and former employee of Frankfort Plant Board. He was a faithful member and served as Deacon for many years at Hillcrest Baptist Church.

He was a member of the National Guard, serving for 6 years. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his children and grandchildren, visiting the game farm and was a fan of UK Basketball.

Donald was a son of Dorothy Otten Allen and Roy S. Allen. 

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his loving wife, Jean Allen; son, Chad Allen; daughters, Karen Allen and Stacy McDonald (Victor Smith); sister Betty Jane Metts (Kenneth); grandsons, Jordan McDonald and Cameron McDonald.

Pallbearers will be Jordan McDonald, Cameron McDonald, Victor Smith, Vicki Metts, Shawn Metts and Jim Green.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to share memories and leave messages of condolence.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

