HARRODSBURG — Services for Donald Ray “Donnie” Corn, 73, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Corn died Thursday at his home.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Corn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription