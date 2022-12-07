Donald Ray Haines, 85, of Stamping Ground, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Greg Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Donald Haines.jpeg

Donald Ray Haines

Mr. Haines was born on April 2, 1937, in Owen County, Kentucky, to the late Edgar and Opal Kinman Haines. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Grant County High School in 1955. Following discharge, Mr. Haines worked as a diesel mechanic before becoming a lineman with the Frankfort Plant Board. He retired from FPB as the Electric Superintendent in 1992.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription