Donald Ray Haines, 85, of Stamping Ground, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Greg Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Mr. Haines was born on April 2, 1937, in Owen County, Kentucky, to the late Edgar and Opal Kinman Haines. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Grant County High School in 1955. Following discharge, Mr. Haines worked as a diesel mechanic before becoming a lineman with the Frankfort Plant Board. He retired from FPB as the Electric Superintendent in 1992.
Following his retirement, Mr. Haines assisted numerous family members and friends with building and remodeling their homes. As a skilled carpenter, he also created countless wooden toys with great attention to detail. Using no blueprint or pattern, Mr. Haines designed the toys strictly from his own creativity and gifted his many creations to children and adults alike.
He also enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden in later years. Friends and family will deeply miss his unwavering kindness and lighthearted nature.
He is survived by his son, Terry (Lisa) Haines of Stamping Ground; two grandchildren, Matt (Caroline) Haines of Bahrain and Stephanie (John) Walters of Lawrenceburg; three great-grandchildren, Rylee Moore, Charlotte Haines and Guthrie Haines; two siblings, Ronald Haines and Jane Ann Johnson; and numerous extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Haines was preceded in death by his siblings, Gerald Haines, Bonnie Haines Dyer, Clayton Haines; and six half-siblings.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ben Haines, Kevin Hill, Stevie Wooldridge, Jeremiah Duvall, Davie Brewer and Scott Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
