Services for Donald Ray Haines, 85, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the funeral home. Haines died Nov. 30.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Haines as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

