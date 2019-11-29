Donald Ray Williams, 77, husband of Mary Catherine Elder Williams, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Born in Lebanon, Kentucky on Feb. 9, 1942, Donald was the son of the late Charles and Anne Pearl Brussels Williams. He attended St. Charles School in Lebanon and worked as an insurance agent for 34 years. A current member of Good Shepherd Church in Frankfort, he had also been a member of St. Augustine Church in Lebanon where he served with the Knights of Columbus.
Along with his wife, Donald is also survived by two daughters, Mary Gayleen Mauer (Rob) and Cindy Marie Schaffner (Matt); a son, Donald Troy Williams (Caroline); three sisters, Betty Elder (Don), Rosalie Carrico (Billy Ray), and Martha Spalding (Sam); four brothers, Joe Williams (Susie), Mike Williams (Connie), Forrest Williams (Mary Beth) and Tim Williams (Jeanine); eight grandchildren, Katie Marie Mauer, Hannah Catherine Williams, Amy Catherine Mauer, Avery Katherine Williams, Myles McClure Williams, Aelynn Schaffner and Emmett Schaffner; and two great-grandchildren, Sutton Combs and Anna Lee Sandoval.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Greer, and a grandson, Allen Prather Williams.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 5 p.m. Monday. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 3-5 p.m.
A committal service will be held at the St. Augustine Church Cemetery in Lebanon, Ky., at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Pallbearers will be Forrest Williams, Sam Spalding, Joe Williams, Mike Williams, Tim Williams and Billy Ray Carrico.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Allen Prather Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund, 22 Goshen Street, Frankfort, Ky. 40601, or Good Shepherd Church, 70 Shepherd Way, Frankfort, Ky. 40601.
Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.