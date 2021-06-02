HughesSR Pic.jpeg

Donald Ross Hughes Sr.

Donald Ross Hughes Sr., husband of Julia W. Hughes, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. He was born in Cynthiana, KY, on March 9, 1937, to the late Orval Hughes and Alice Kitchen Hughes.

Don was raised in Letcher County, KY, and graduated from Whitesburg High School and Kentucky Wesleyan College with a Bachelor of Science. Don retired from KY State Government after spending his entire career with the Radiation Control Program.

A lifelong Methodist, he was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Frankfort and the Chapel Sunday School Class. Don enjoyed golf and was an avid and skilled woodworker.

In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived by his sons, Don Jr. (Nell) Hughes, Frankfort; Dr. Mark (Glenna) Hughes, Viera, FL; his grandchildren, Erin (Matthew) Miller, Bowling Green, Dr. Grant (Arden) Hughes, Henderson, Rachel Hughes and Natalie Hughes both of Viera, FL; and his great-grandson, Sawyer Webb Miller.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Frankfort. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. at the LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home on Monday, June 7, 2021, and at the Church on Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. prior to the services.

Pallbearers will be Don Hughes Jr., Mark Hughes, Grant Hughes, Matthew Miller, Gary Davenport and Dave Bunning. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of the Chapel Sunday School Class.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Frankfort or Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice) in Frankfort.

