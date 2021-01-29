VERSAILLES — Services for Donald Sharp, 79, husband of Carol Morgan Sharp, will be private. A private burial will take place at Rose Crest Cemetery. Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Monday at Versailles Church of God. Online condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Sharp died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Sharp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription