Donald Tatum

Donald "Don" Ray Tatum passed away of COVID on January 20, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was 81 years old.
As a child, Don grew up in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, with his family. After leaving home as a young man, Don's life was full of adventure. He learned how to be a mason, and he joined the army and proudly served his country.
Don's legacy and memory live on through his only child, Donna Tatum-Johns and his wife of 23 years, Shirley Tatum. Don and Shirley lived in Lancaster, Kentucky, in one of the last homes that Don built with his own two hands.
Don loved fishing, tending his garden and eating homegrown tomatoes. His laughter and bright personality filled the room, and his love of family was reflected in all he did. He loved deeply and passionately and will be missed by all who knew him.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Don's life at an outdoor service on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Masks are required. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.
Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to Lexington Veterans Affairs, Hospice of the Bluegrass or COPD Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
