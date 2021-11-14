A Gathering of Family and Friends of Donald Wayne Karsner, 75, the husband of Margo Reed Karsner, will be held on Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, followed by a Celebration of Life Service. Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Karsner died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Karsner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

