Donna Carol True Banks, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Josh Rucker officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Donna C. Banks

Mrs. Banks was born in Georgetown, Kentucky, to the late Archie Branham True and Lillis Mae Riddle True. She retired from the Franklin County School Systems after serving over 20 years as a cafeteria worker. Mrs. Banks was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Stamping Ground. 

