LAWRENCEBURG — Visitation for Donna Duncan Ping, 75, will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Lawrenceburg Cemetery pavilion. Ping died Saturday, Nov. 26, at Baptist Health Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Ping as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

