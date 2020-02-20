Services for Donna Haney, age 64, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. Haney died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Haney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

