Donna Haney

Donna Kaye Haney, age 64, gained her angel wings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. She was born in Frankfort on Feb. 2, 1956, to the late Josephine Thurman Lawson. She was a retired pre-school teacher.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Haney; grandsons, Tanner Haney and Keegan Haney; sisters, Tina Biggs (Tommy Wiard) and Barbara Haney; brother, Michael Tincher; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Thurman Lawson; and brother, Jack Thurman.
She enjoyed watching game shows, working crossword puzzles, and being with her loving family and friends.
Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne Couch Jr., Derek Thurman, Lindsay Smith, Gerald Hensley, Nathan Hensley, Claude Smith, Austin Hortenbury and Michael Tincher Jr. Honorary will be Rocky Haney, Tanner Haney, Keegan Haney, Tommy Wiard, Michael Tincher Sr. and Preston Haney.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.