Donna Haney.jpg

Donna Haney

Donna Kaye Haney, age 64, gained her angel wings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. She was born in Frankfort on Feb. 2, 1956, to the late Josephine Thurman Lawson. She was a retired pre-school teacher.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Haney; grandsons, Tanner Haney and Keegan Haney; sisters, Tina Biggs (Tommy Wiard) and Barbara Haney; brother, Michael Tincher; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Thurman Lawson; and brother, Jack Thurman.

She enjoyed watching game shows, working crossword puzzles, and being with her loving family and friends.

Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne Couch Jr., Derek Thurman, Lindsay Smith, Gerald Hensley, Nathan Hensley, Claude Smith, Austin Hortenbury and Michael Tincher Jr. Honorary will be Rocky Haney, Tanner Haney, Keegan Haney, Tommy Wiard, Michael Tincher Sr. and Preston Haney.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family of Donna Haney, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Donna's Visitation begins.
Feb 25
Service
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
11:00AM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Donna's Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription