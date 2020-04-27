No services for Donna Jane Griffith, 88, widow of Ray Raymond Griffith, are planned. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Griffith died Sunday.
