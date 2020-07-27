LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial service for Donna Lou Vanover Lubinski, 75, will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Lubinski died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Lubinski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription