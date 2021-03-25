Funeral services for Donna Louise Burnette, 74, Frankfort will be held noon Monday at Faith Baptist Church. Brother Everett Hawkins and Todd Hatfield will officiate with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin from 10 a.m. until service time.
Mrs. Burnette died unexpectedly Tuesday at her home. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Donald Herbert and Mildred Louise Tingley Dearborn. Donna spent her career with the Department of Information Systems, Ky. State Government until her retirement. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Burnette; and is survived by her daughters, Julie Burnette (John) Perry, and Jane Burnette, both of Lexington; brothers, William (Karen) Dearborn and Gary (Susan) Dearborn; four grandchildren, Erin Summers, Caci Hisle, Aidan Perry, Rowan Perry; two great-grandchildren, Lianna Royce and Adalind Summers.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Burnette, Charles Robert Burnette, Kenneth Dearborn, Jason Broyles, Brian Bell, Devan Royce and Gary Hockensmith. Honorary bearers will be Stacey Dearborn, Beverly Dearborn, Cheri Dearborn Shields, Ronji Dearborn and David A Dearborn.
Memorial contributions may be made in Donna’s honor to Faith Baptist Church, Markey Cancer Center or the Humane Society. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Please visit our website at ljtfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave the family messages of condolence. Social distancing and face coverings are required for the services.
