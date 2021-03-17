VERSAILLES — A celebration of life for Donna Reynolds McGohon, 72, wife of Ronald McGohon, will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Journey Church, Versailles. A gathering of family and friends will be 1 p.m. until time of service Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Woodford Christian School or Woodford Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. McGohon died Monday.

