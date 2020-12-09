On Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, Donna Seals (nee Stinnett), loving mother of two daughters, passed away at age 74.

Donna was born April 16, 1946, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Illa (nee Cox) and Russell Stinnett. She retired from Kentucky State government and then at Paul Sawyer Library.

She enjoyed writing, employing a beautiful cursive and was always an avid reader. She worked tirelessly to help library patrons and make books easily accessible to the entire community.

Quick to laugh, her life centered around honesty and loyalty, helping anyone and everyone she could. She was known for her generosity and devotion to her family.

She had wonderful decorating skills and an uncanny ability for selecting the perfect gifts for friends and family. Everyone knew that when they did not know what to give, they asked her advice.

Donna is survived by her daughters, Rebecca “Beckee” Seals, Frankfort, Kentucky, and Samantha Mason, Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Robert Mason, Boise, Idaho, and Matthew Mason, Boston, Massacheussetts; father of her children, Floyd Seals, Frankfort, Kentucky; grandpuppies, Bella Faye and Thelma Lou; and special mention, Darrell Woodard, Frankfort, Kentucky.

Out of consideration for all during this pandemic, there will be no services. For expressions of sympathy, please contact Harrod Brothers, 502-227-4526. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

