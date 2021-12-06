Services for Donna Marjorie (Stark) Thompson, 86, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford, Kentucky. Interment will be in Bedford Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Thompson died Sunday at her residence.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription