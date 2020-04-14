Donna Stockton Early, 69, of Frankfort, passed away on Saturday, April 11, after suffering a stroke this week. Donna’s daughter, Sara Early Jenkins (Landon) was with her at Bluegrass Hospice Care until the end. Raised in Glasgow, Kentucky, with siblings Reeda, Susan, and Dennis, she was preceded in death by her parents, CSM Reed D. Stockton and Billie Purdue Stockton.
A dedicated public servant until the end, Donna has served as the Executive Director of the Judicial Form Retirement System since 1983. She served her retirees, spouses and the plan faithfully during her 37-year tenure. She also served for many years as a Weight Watchers leader in Frankfort and Lawrenceburg, using her passion for healthy living and motivational skills to influence even more Kentuckians.
As a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Frankfort, “Miss Donna” was responsible for shaping the lives of hundreds of children. She was a member of the Baptist Mission Women’s group, volunteered at the Soup Kitchen, and was in training to mentor families through the Kentucky Refugee Ministry Program.
Because of distancing restrictions, no service will be held at this time. Her family would be comforted knowing Donna’s impact on your life. Please share stories and request to be notified about a forthcoming Celebration of Life by emailing RememberingDonnaEarly@gmail.com.
Donna’s mission was to help people by spreading cheer and improving the lives of others without ever seeking recognition. It is now up to all of us to help before others ask, to celebrate things more fiercely, and to love life and each other without condition. If we all take on this mantle, the world may remain as bright as it was while she lived.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. You may visit her memorial page at ljtfuneralhome.com for future service times.
