Celebration of Life for Donna Sue “Dee Dee” Sorrell, 59, will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Holiday Inn Express. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Sorrell died April 12.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Sorrell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

