Graveside services for Donna Sue Weber, 58, of Frankfort, were held 2 p.m Tuesday at Monterey Cemetery in Owen County.

Donna was born in Owenton, she was a private caregiver and formerly worked at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation Skilled Health Care. She was a babysitter and practiced the Pentecostal faith.

Donna was the daughter of Mary Genevine Wheeler and James Daniel Keith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Linda Keith.

Survivors include her sister, Joyce Oakley; brother, Ronnie Powell; and ex-husband, James Weber.

Pallbearers were Brian and Greg Basil, Josh Wilson, Neil Ivy, Robert Powell and Danny Monroe.

